Why it matters: TP-Link, already no stranger to quality routers, has just added another offering to its product line. The Archer C5400X is a monster, in both looks and performance, and is aimed at those who need strong, fast, and stable connections for online gaming and streaming 4K video.

The Archer C5400X MU-MIMO Tri-Band Gaming Router, to give it it’s full name, sits firmly in the enthusiast category, in terms of both features and price. It’s able to hit WiFi speeds of reaching 5400 Mbps over one 2.4 GHz (1000 Mbps) and two 5 GHz (2167 Mbps) bands. It has three Wi-Fi bands, eight Gigabit LAN ports, and one Gigabit WAN port, which should satisfy the most hardcore of users.

The router’s dynamic optimization engine has a gaming mode that identifies gaming traffic to give players a tactical advantage and eliminate lag. It’s also designed for watching streams of “immersive 4K movies.”

“Dedicate one band to gaming traffic while the remaining two deliver high-speed Wi-Fi to the rest of your home,” writes the company.

The Archer C5400X also features a 1.8 GHz 64-bit quad-core CPU, three co-processors, and 1 GB RAM. There’s a Smart Connect mode for detecting the best Wi-Fi band for every device, as well as RangeBoost technology for extending your reception throughout the home and even into your backyard. Plus, it uses a similar ‘spider on its back’ design as the Asus GT-AC5300, which is pretty snazzy.

All that high-end tech doesn’t come cheap. The Archer C5400X is available for $400, making it $20 more expensive than the similar Asus model, which is our ‘best enthusiast and gaming router’ pick.

Full specs:

Tri-band AC5400 with 2.4 GHz (1000 Mbps) + 5 GHz (2167 Mbps) + 5 GHz (2167 Mbps)/Mu-MIMO

1.8 GHz 64-bit quad-core CPU + 3 co-processors

1 GB RAM

8x Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports with the ability to team two together for link aggregation

1x Gigabit Ethernet WAN port

2x USB 3.0 ports

16 GB eMMC storage

8x external antennas

Bluetooth (for setup)

Beamforming with Smart Connect

Amazon Alexa compatible and works with IFTT

Access Point mode