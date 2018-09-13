Why it matters: For the majority of Android users, Spotify is the service of choice when it comes to music streaming. But for those who enjoy downloading huge music libraries onto their devices for offline listening, the app’s download limits have been an annoying restriction. Now, Spotify has changed the maximum number of songs that users can grab.

Spotify previously allowed 3,333 tracks to be downloaded per device, on up to three different devices. While that’s enough hours of offline music to last a long time, some people, especially those who only use one phone, have been hitting the limit.

Thankfully, Spotify has now addressed the issue. As noted by Rolling Stone, a software update enables the company to triple its previous download limit to a massive 10,000 songs per device, which should keep even the most hardcore of users happy. Additionally, the number of different devices this applies to has been raised from three to five, meaning you could potentially store 50,000 tracks for your offline listening pleasure.

“At Spotify, we’re always working on improving the experience for our users,” a spokesperson told the publication. “We can now confirm that we have increased the number of offline tracks per device – from 3,333 on three devices to 10,000 tracks per device for up to five devices.”

Around 35 million songs can be accessed via Spotify using an online connection, so 10,000 downloadable tracks is just a drop in the ocean by comparison. Still, the move will doubtlessly be appreciated by users. Now it just needs to remove the 10,000-track limit that applies to playlists.