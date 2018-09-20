Capcom revealed a new trailer for its upcoming Devil May Cry 5 at the Tokyo Game Show today. If you watch the trailer to the end, you will see new weapon-arm for Nero that looks familiar.

Capcom has given Nero a Mega Buster — the arm-mounted cannon that is Mega Man's primary weapon. The arm is a shout out to one of Capcom’s most popular games.

The buster will be a perk for those that purchase Devil May Cry’s Deluxe Edition. It also includes three Devilbreaker weapons (including the goofy Pasta Breaker), and other digital goodies.

The standard game will run you $60 on release, and the deluxe is only $10 more. Devil May Cry launches on PS4, XB1, and PC on March 8, 2019.