Why it matters: Intel announced a smattering of new processors on Monday spanning multiple product segments. Gamers, enthusiasts and professional content creators alike have new hardware to look forward to in the coming months.

It’s a big day over at team Intel. In addition to soft-launching the new Z390 chipset and announcing some 9th-gen Core processors, Chipzilla also introduced the Intel Xeon W-3175X workstation CPU and new Intel Core X-series processors.

Built on the Intel Mesh Architecture and intended for computing-intensive tasks like professional content creation, the unlocked Xeon W-3175X processor packs 28 processing cores / 56 threads in a package alongside 38.5 MB of Intel Smart Cache. The chip’s base clock is set at 3.1GHz but features a much faster maximum single-core Turbo frequency of 4.3GHz.

This appears to be the same chip Intel announced at Computex earlier this year as a high-end desktop processor (HEDT). Now, it’s under the Xeon brand.

The platform supports six channels of DDR4-2666 memory with a maximum capacity of 512GB and offers 68 PCIe lanes. The chip carries a massive TDP of 255W so you’ll need some pretty serious cooling to match.

Intel says its Xeon W-3175X processor will ship in December. No word yet on pricing but you can expect this won’t be what most consider even remotely affordable.

Intel on Monday also introduced more than half a dozen Core X-series processors. Details on those chips are as follows:

Core i9-9880XE – 3.0GHz (4.4GHz Turbo), 18-core / 36-thread - $1,979

Core i9-9960X – 3.1GHz (4.4GHz Turbo), 16-core / 32-thread - $1,684

Core i9-9940X – 3.3GHz (4.4GHz Turbo), 14-core / 28-thread - $1,387

Core i9-9920X – 3.5GHz (4.4GHz Turbo), 12-core / 24-thread - $1,189

Core i9-9900X – 3.5GHz (4.4GHz Turbo), 10-core / 20-thread - $989

Core i9-9820X – 3.3GHz (4.1GHz Turbo), 10-core / 20-thread - $889

Core i7-9800X – 3.8GHz (4.4GHz Turbo), 8-core / 16-thread - $589

All of Intel’s Core X-series parts carry a TDP of 165W, support four channels of DDR4-2666 memory and work with Intel Optane memory. Look for them to arrive in November.