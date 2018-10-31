Highly anticipated: Super Mario Flashback is a gorgeous remix that flawlessly blends elements from multiple Mario games into one. The fear, of course, is that Nintendo will issue a cease-and-desist but we've got our fingers crossed that Nintendo's legal department lets this one slide.

Platforms like Super Mario Maker offer aspiring game designers and Mario enthusiasts alike an outlet to express their creativity. Even still, some feel limited by the confines of the game and opt to forge their own path through solo creations. Super Mario Flashback is one such example and based on what’s been shown so far, it looks absolutely brilliant.

The game’s most recent demo, presented at the Sonic Amateur Games Expo (SAGE) back in August, is the result of several years of work from Turkish developer Mors and his assembled team of developers.

The project started in 2013 with an idea for a game like Sonic Generations that would feature reimagined levels from different Mario games. The first iteration wasn’t all that great, however, with an art style that was rough and inconsistent and a codebase that was difficult to work with. After thinking it over, Mors decided to scrap everything and start over with a clean slate.

The current iteration of Super Mario Flashback, highlighted in the video above, looks fantastic. The new art style really pops, the level design is familiar yet fresh and overall, it looks like a lot of fun to play.

A new demo was supposed to launch on November 4 but has been pushed back to April 2019 as Mors and his team are working on a new project that “kind of came out of nowhere.”