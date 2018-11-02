PC gaming still isn't quite the ultra-accessible hobby hardware manufacturers likely wish it was, but it seems to get a little closer to hitting that goal every year.

Budget-minded gamers now have access to parts like Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1050, a cheap GPU that manages to run slightly more modern games at lower settings with a reasonably steady framerate; all without breaking the bank. Indeed, as of writing, the 1050 can be had for around $190 on Amazon.

There are similar budget-focused offerings in the CPU, RAM, and motherboard markets as well, but for would-be PC gamers, that still leaves the process of actually building a PC. It's something enthusiasts are used to, but many brand-new PC gamers find it a bit daunting and prefer to snag a pre-built system.

The trouble is, a lot of said pre-built rigs don't offer the greatest value to customers. That's where Asus comes in, according to a blog post published by the company on Tuesday. In the post, Asus announced the "ROG Strix GL10CS," a PC that aims to balance price, performance, and a compact form factor in one convenient package.

How appealing that package will be depends on your performance needs. The best-possible GPU you can upgrade to when picking up a GL10CS is a 6GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, so it will never quite be an enthusiast-level gaming rig. Other GPU options include the 3GB GTX 1060, the GTX 1050, and a GT 1030, any of which will likely bring the price down if selected.

As far as CPUs go, you can choose between Intel's Core i7 8400 and its non-unlocked Core i7 8700. The GL10CS ships with a speedy 126GB M.2 PCIe SSD by default, but you can upgrade it to 512GB. The system also houses 8GB OF 2666MHz DDR4 RAM, upgradable to 32GB.

It's difficult to judge the value of the GL10CS without testing it ourselves or at least seeing an actual price tag, but Asus promises it will be "affordable." We don't know when exactly the machine will hit the market.