Something to look forward to: We know that electric cars are now capable of incredible acceleration and speeds, and the same is true when it comes to e-motorbikes. After revealing its Zeus concept last summer, Curtiss Motorcycles has unveiled two new models based on that prototype—Cafe and Bobber—both of which look pretty spectacular.

The two e-motorbikes, which were unveiled at the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy, are set to go into production in 2020. Looking a little bit like the bikes from Tron, they’re a far cry from the original Zeus concept, which Curtiss’ own design boss, Jordan Cornille, called “obsolete” and “as graceful as a cinder block.”

With the updated versions of the Zeus prototype, Curtiss is looking to deliver a range of 280 miles, 145 foot-pounds of torque, and a 0 – 60 time of just 2.1 seconds, thanks to its 140Kw motor. That acceleration puts it close to Tesla’s $200,000 Roadster, which it says will be the “fastest production car ever,” boasting a 0 – 60 time of just 1.9 seconds.

"With our new Advanced Technology division, we are developing new battery, motor, and control system technologies that enable us to deliver on our clean, modern aesthetic vision," said Cornille.

The Drive notes that these bikes are still more like concepts. By the time the finished models roll off the production line, the tiny seat should be larger and padded, and they’ll need the mandatory mirrors and license plate frame.

Curtiss said the Cafe and Bobber, along with the electric 'Hera' motorcycle it recently revealed, are expected to compete head-on with Harley-Davidson’s upcoming all-electric LiveWire (below), which the company says will go on sale next year.