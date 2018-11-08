WTF?! For those of a certain age who are trying to find a date on Tinder, wishing you were a decade or two younger isn’t unusual. But one 69-year-old Dutch man is using the law to try and make the impossible happen—he wants to legally change his age to 49.

Emile Ratelband has launched a legal battle to change his birthday from 11 March, 1949, to 11 March, 1969, thereby knocking twenty years off his age, according to Dutch publication De Telegraaf.

Ratelband, who claims to have the body of a 45-year-old and describes himself as a “young god,” says he feels discriminated against because of his age, which is affecting his employment chances and the number of matches he gets on dating app Tinder.

"You can change your name. You can change your gender. Why not your age? Nowhere are you so discriminated against as with your age,” he said.

Emile Ratelband tegen rechter: Ik lijd onder mijn leeftijd https://t.co/T4QVfmfqBx pic.twitter.com/BZtM9SoAoj — De Gelderlander (@dgarnhem) 5 November 2018

"When I'm 69, I am limited. If I'm 49, then I can buy a new house, drive a different car. I can take up more work. When I'm on Tinder and it says I'm 69, I don't get an answer. When I'm 49, with the face I have, I will be in a luxurious position.”

Ratelband said he is willing to renounce his pension if the court grants his wish, though the chances of it happening appear slim as it’s believed there is no legal way for a person to change their date of birth.

Ratelband is described as a “positivity trainer” and media personality. According to the BBC, he voiced the character Vladimir Trunkov in the Dutch-language version of the Pixar film Cars 2—surely that fact alone increases his chances of success on Tinder?

An Arnhem court is expected to reach a decision on Ratelband’s age within the next four weeks.