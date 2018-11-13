In brief: Now in its second year on the market, Nintendo's Switch is getting in on the Black Friday action with a hardware bundle that includes a free copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. There's also a Nintendo 2DS bundle as well as deals on Labo Kits and select accessories.

Nintendo is gearing up for Black Friday 2018 with a pair of hardware bundles to help deliver cheer this holiday season.

The Nintendo Switch is on offer with a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299.99. That’s not any cheaper than you’d normally find the Switch but you are getting a copy of one of the console’s best-selling games absolutely free.

Nintendo will also be offering its Nintendo 2DS handheld with Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS pre-installed for $79.99.

The deals will be available through several retailers including Best Buy, Target, GameStop, Amazon and Walmart while supplies last.

From now through December 1, you can also pick up any two Nintendo Labo Kits for $99 over at Best Buy.

The Super NES Classic Edition should also be easier to find this holiday season, making it an excellent gift for retro gamers. Most expected the Japanese gaming giant to announce a Nintendo 64 Classic Edition for the holidays but as the days roll by, that seeming less and less likely.

Black Friday comes early this year on November 23. We’ll be sharing more great deals in the coming days leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.