The big picture: Amazon's friendly relationship with the theater industry is in stark contrast to the position that some of its rivals in the streaming business have taken. It could very well pay dividends down the road but just as easily come back to bite the company if it isn't careful.

Amazon Prime members in the US will be able to watch Aquaman in theaters nearly a week before anyone else thanks to a promotion with Warner Bros. Pictures.

The DC Comics film, scheduled to hit theaters on December 21 in the US, will be part of an early showing on December 15 at 7:00 p.m. local time. Prime members can purchase up to 10 tickets and take in the flick at one of more than 1,000 theaters across the country including branches owned by AMC, Regal, ArcLight Cinemas and National Amusement Theaters.

If you aren’t a Prime member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial and still take advantage of the advance showing of Aquaman.

This isn’t the first time Amazon has partnered with the cinema industry. In 2017, Amazon offered Prime members advance screenings of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Hotel Transylvania 3.

Rumors surfaced over the summer that Amazon was interested in purchasing a movie theater chain. Should such a deal materialize, it would put further pressure on rival Netflix and almost certainly ensure further tie-ins with Prime members.