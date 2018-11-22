Why it matters: Steam’s Autumn Sale is now live, with Valve joining the slew of other companies that are offering Black Friday discounts. Additionally, users can now cast their votes for the annual Steam Awards.

The Autumn Sale is once again packed with bargains across the board, but the best-selling item right now isn’t a game; it’s the Steam Link. After all but confirming that the devices were being discontinued, and that stock is running low, the tiny box has been reduced by 95 percent to a ridiculously low $2.50. I still use mine regularly to stream games from the bedroom to the living room TV, and while there is an app version, this is still a great deal.

Valve’s hardware also takes up the second and third best-seller slots with the Steam Controller & Link bundle and the controller on its own, which have been discounted by 64 percent and 30 percent, respectively.

Some of the more popular offers include Monster Hunter: World ($39.59), Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition ($29.24), NieR: Automata ($29.99), and Total War: Warhammer II ($29.99), all of which have at some point appeared in our ‘Best PC games you should be playing’ feature. For something newer, the excellent Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey is down to $40.19, and Valkyria Chronicles 4 for $29.99 is a personal recommendation.

Some of the best bargains are on Civilization VI ($18), Rainbow Six Siege ($14), Age of Empires 2 HD ($4), and Dead by Daylight ($10).

Alongside the sale comes Steam’s end of year awards. Players can nominate a title for a particular category by selecting the option on its Steam Page. Winners from a pool of finalists will be voted on during the Winter Sale, with the results announced in February.

The Steam Autumn Sale runs up until 10 am PT/1 pm ET on November 27

Here are this year’s Steam Award Categories:

Game of the Year

VR Game of the Year,

The Labor of Love Award,

Best Developer Award,

Best Environment Award,

Better With Friends Award,

Best Alternate History Award,

Most Fun With A Machine Award