Something to look forward to: It looks as if the upcoming video game set in the Alien universe will likely be announced at next week's game awards. 20th Century Fox recently made a trademark filing for the title, which will be called Alien: Blackout, and it may resemble a Xenomorph-packed version of Destiny.

Like most trademarks, Alien: Blackout’s covers a lot of categories, including video game software, multimedia content, and “providing electronic games services by means of the internet.”

Earlier this month, Game Awards founder Geoff Keighley tweeted an image suggesting Blackout would be unveiled at the ceremony, which takes place on December 6 at 20:30 EST. It included the words “WORLDS WILL CHANGE,” in what looks like the same blue/black font used by the evil Weyland-Yutani corporation from the movies.

WORLDS // WILL // CHANGE on December 6 #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/2b8ZPZCTbv — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 2, 2018

Few other details are available, though we do know the game's being developed by Cold Iron, a US studio owned by 20th Century Fox subsidiary FoxNext.

FoxNext's president of studios, Aaron Loeb, earlier this year said: "I am a personal fan of Cold Iron's previous work and all of us at FoxNext Games are thrilled to be working with them as they create an action-packed persistent world, steeped in the mysteries of this beloved Alien universe."

The use of the term “persistent world” is interesting, especially as some of Cold Iron’s team worked on the MMO games Neverwinter and City of Heroes. Blackout is defined as a PC and console shooter, hence the Destiny comparison.

Hopefully, Blackout will help banish the awful memory of Colonial Marines, which had reviews that made Fallout 76 look good. While there have been a few VR titles since them, the only Alien game of note has been the stealth-focused Alien: Isolation.