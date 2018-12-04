Highly anticipated: The theme of Season 7 of Fortnite isn't exactly a surprise but based on the latest teaser, it could introduce some new and interesting game mechanics. And what about the creepy looking figure in the image?

Epic Games has confirmed what we all knew – Season 7 of Fortnite Battle Royale is just around the corner.

Teasing its arrival in a recent Twitter post, Epic revealed that the next season will kick off on December 6. Those keeping a close eye on the calendar know that this is the same day as The Game Awards 2018 ceremony and no, that’s not a sheer coincidence.

The Game Awards’ Twitter channel is also teasing a Fortnite world premiere and according to Nick Chester, Senior PR specialist with Epic, it’s not just about Season 7. What else could they have in store?

The Season 7 teaser image shared to Twitter suggests a cold front is heading to the game. This winter theme is in line with last month’s Deep Freeze Bundle and judging from the picture, it could introduce a new game mechanic (skiing or snowboarding, anybody?).

The Game Awards 2018 streams live on December 6 at 8:30 pm EST across some 40 platforms including YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Mixer, just to name a few. Nominations were announced in November with Red Dead Redemption 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man and God of War getting nods in multiple categories.