In brief: Mortal Kombat recently celebrated its 26th anniversary. While no longer the pop culture sensation it was in the 90s, the franchise still has a loyal following and is regarded as one of the best fighting series around.

Last month brought rumblings of a new Mortal Kombat game in the works. At The Game Awards last night, NetherRealm Studios confirmed the chatter with an official announcement trailer for Mortal Kombat 11.

The cinematic teaser features a brutal battle between Raiden and a variation of Scorpion.

These custom character variations, according to NetherRealm, will afford unprecedented customization over fighters to “make them your own.” After Raiden finishes off the impostor, the real Scorpion appears and gets right down to business.

This is the first major entry in the franchise since 2015’s Mortal Kombat X (itself a sequel to the 2011 reboot). The teaser looks great although I have to agree with virtually every YouTube commenter – 21 Savage’s “Immortal” is terrible as a hype song. When it started playing mid-clip out of the blue, I thought another tab was auto-playing music.

NetherRealm will host a proper reveal event on January 17 ahead of Mortal Kombat 11’s launch on April 23, 2019.

