Why it matters: It’s fair to say that the PlayStation Classic has disappointed many, and that fact has been reflected in the mini console’s Japanese sales figures. Sony had hoped the retro device would be able to match Nintendo’s NES Classic and SNES Classic, but its launch numbers are far below those of its rivals.

Back in September, Sony announced it would be the next company to jump on the retro revival bandwagon by launching the PlayStation Classic. A month later, the full list of included games was revealed, which included Metal Gear Solid, Resident Evil, and GTA, but few other big hits.

When it finally launched, the PlayStation Classic reviews were very mixed, ranging from “quite good” to “very disappointing,” with critics complaining about the poor emulation, dearth of quality games, $100 price, and the fact that some of the titles have aged badly.

According to a report from Media Create, this has led to weaker-than-expected sales of the console in Japan. During the first week, only 120,000 units were sold, and while that may sound like a lot, it pales in comparison to the 369,000 SNES Classic units that sold in the country during its first four days after launch.

Both of Nintendo’s Classic consoles have sold well globally, too. With the NES Classic shifting 2.3 million units during its first run, and the SNES Classic becoming the best-selling console in the US during June. We don’t know how many PlayStation Classics have sold in the US, but it’s unlikely to be anywhere near the scale of Nintendo’s machines.

But Sony might still see a boost in PS Classic sales, especially as hackers have discovered how to modify it to add new games, and it’s also possible to access the emulator settings. With some retailers reducing that problematic price, don’t write off the machine just yet.