Something to look forward to: With so many pre-CES product reveals, it’s surprising that companies have anything left to show at the event. This time, Samsung has unveiled the second generation of its 49-inch curved monitor. The latest version ups both the resolution and brightness, while continuing to support AMD’s FreeSync 2 and HDR.

Although the CHG90 super-widescreen monitor Samsung launched in June 2017 certainly looks impressive, not everyone loved the 3840 x 1080 resolution that essentially makes it two 1920 x 1080 displays merged into one.

With its new CRG9 monitor, Samsung has increased the resolution to a satisfying, if more demanding, 5120 x 1440, which is the same as two 27-inch 1440p monitors next to each other—only without the annoying central bezels getting in the way. The previous version's 600 nits peak brightness has also been increased, up to 1000 nits, and it comes with HDR10 support, meaning it will likely be VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certified.

The increase in resolution and brightness has come at slight cost: the CRG9’s refresh rate is now 120Hz instead of the 144Hz seen in the previous model.

Just like its predecessor, the new monitor uses quantum dot LED technology, which Samsung says can improve picture quality and gameplay with crisper colors and sharper contrast. Users of AMD's graphics cards, meanwhile, can take advantage of the FreeSync 2 support.

Other specs include a 1800R curvature, an HDMI port, two DisplayPorts, two USB 3.0 Type-A connectors, and one USB 3.0 Type-B input. No word on the price, but the CHG90 launched with a $1499 price tag, so the successor will probably cost even more.