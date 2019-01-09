Highly anticipated: Do you have what it takes to escape the zombie-infested Raccoon City Police Department (RPD)? With Capcom's One-Shot Demo of the Resident Evil 2 remake you can find out, but be quick about it. You only have 30 in-game minutes to escape before the demo locks up and you can't play it again.

Back in December, we reported on the possibility of a Resident Evil 2 demo being released. The news came from a leak on the Xbox Store of something called the Resident Evil 2 “One-Shot Demo.”

It was awkwardly described as a 30-minute demo of the game but was vague about how many times it could be played.

“Whilst you can continue as many times as you like after dying, you’ll only have 30 minutes to complete the demo,” the description read.

Neither Microsoft nor Capcom confirmed the leak. However, today Capcom officially announced the demo’s existence and cleared up what it actually is on the official PlayStation Blog.

The One-Shot Demo is basically a timed demo. Usually, these are just the full game only on a timer — typically one hour. So you are play the actual game from the beginning, but when the timer expires the game locks. You have to buy it to unlock it again with no further download required. Then you just pick up where you left off.

Resident Evil 2’s One-Shot demo is slightly different in that you don’t start at the beginning of the game and the demo does have an ending, but you only have 30-minutes to get to it. If you die, you can continue as many times as you like, but the clock keeps running. Once the timer expires, it’s “game over, man. Game over!” No restarting.

“As the name suggests, you can play as much as you like for thirty minutes of in-game time, but once the clock runs out, so does the demo,” said Capcom.

The demo places players in the Raccoon City Police Department as Chris Redfield. The object is to escape the building before the timer runs out. The clock will only stop whenever you enter a menu, which Capcom says is a good way to plan your moves. From the map, you can look for rooms that have items and strategize your escape without fear of wasting your precious time.

If you are interested in the RE2 remake, the demo will give you a good feel for what the game will be like, but check out Capcom's full announcement before you're on the clock. They have some tips that will help you escape the RPD.

The Resident Evil 2 One-Shot Demo will be available for the PS4 from January 11 to 31. The announcement did not mention an Xbox version, but as the original leak came from Microsoft, it is probably safe to assume the demo will be making an appearance on that platform as well.

Resident Evil 2 launches on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC January 25, 2019.