What just happened? There’s been a lot of talk about the PlayStation 5 (or whatever it might be called) recently, but the PS4 is still going strong. Sony has just announced that its machine has now sold more than 91.6 million units since launching in November 2013.

The Japanese gaming giant revealed that over 5.6 million PS4s were sold over the 2018 holiday season—November 19 through December 31. Its popularity was no doubt helped by exclusives such as God of War and Marvel’s Spider-Man, as well as the reduced PS4 bundles that were on offer during Black Friday. Despite its age, 18 million of the consoles were sold over the past 12 months.

Plenty of PlayStation titles were also bought during the same holiday period: more than 50.7 million, “which sums up to 876 million PS4 games cumulatively sold through worldwide.” Spider-Man alone accounted for 9 million of these sales.

“We are also happy to announce that the monthly active users of PlayStation Network continues to show strong growth, and has surpassed 90 million as of (the) end of November 2018,” said John Kodera, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to our passionate community around the globe, and our partners, for helping us achieve these milestones.”

The PS4 still has a way to go before reaching the best-selling console of all time: the PlayStation 2, which sold almost 158 million units. But it’s quickly catching up on the Nintendo Wii (101 million) and the original PlayStation (104 million). With upcoming exclusives including Ghost of Tsushima, Days Gone, The Last of Us Part II and Death Stranding, it shouldn’t be too long before the PlayStation 4 passes that 100 million mark.

In the current console wars, it appears Sony is way ahead of Microsoft, which stopped revealing Xbox One sales data in 2015. The Nintendo Switch, meanwhile, has sold 22.86 million units during the two years it’s been available, though it’s not really seen as a rival to the PS4/Xbox One.

Earlier this week, review aggregator Metacritic wrote that there wasn’t a single good Xbox One exclusive last year, though that’s partly because of the top titles also being released on PC.