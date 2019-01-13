HBO revealed tonight that Game of Thrones will be back April 14th, 2019 for its final six-episode season. Admitedly, Game of Thrones fans won't need much to get excited, but the 90-second teaser delivers in a way only fans of the epic show will fully appreciate.

Aptly titled "Crypts of Winterfell," it puts Jon, Sansa and Arya walking through the Winterfell crypts, hearing whispers as they pass by statues of past Starks, until they meet each other in the middle and stumble upon statues of themselves. A frosty breeze invades the crypt, they turn back and draw their weapons...

Like the previous season, the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will consist of content not found in current George R. R. Martin's books, with the six episodes believed to be more like mini-movies that will likely come in at over 60 minutes long each. HBO is also preparing a Game of Thrones prequel that will take place thousands of years before the events of GoT, covering the history of Westeros and the "true origin" of the White Walkers.

Also, in case you missed it, HBO premiered the third season of True Detective tonight (that's where GoT's teaser aired). Hoping this third installment is more like the fantastic first season. If you haven't yet, it's a must-see.

Further reading