In brief: While we’ve seen several full-sized Lego replica vehicles in the past, Chevrolet hasn’t been as keen to create one from its own line—until now. To celebrate the upcoming release of The Lego Movie 2, the company has unveiled a 1:1 recreation of its 2019 Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss.

Chevrolet debuted the truck, which was created with the help of students from Oxford Community School and Ralph Waldo Emerson Elementary, at the 2019 Detroit auto show on Saturday.

Eighteen specially trained Lego master builders spent over 2000 hours putting the 334,544 pieces of the truck together. The replica is over 6 feet high, 20 feet long, and weighs 3,307 pounds, making it about 1,000 pounds lighter than the real vehicle. It was designed and assembled in the Lego Group’s Model Shop in Enfield, Connecticut. Check out the short video below to see more.

A standard-sized version of the truck is set to appear in “The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part,” which arrives in theatres on February 8. Unlike the life-size Lego Bugatti Chiron from last year, the Trail Boss isn’t drivable, though it does have working headlights. A 1:8 version of the Bugatti is also available.

Chevy’s partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures began in 2017 when it created a life-size Lego Batmobile to coincide with the Lego Batman movie. The new project marks the first time the automaker has recreated one of its own vehicles in Lego form.

Back in April, the Porsche Museum showed off a life-sized 911 Turbo made from giant Lego bricks. We've also seen a realistic replica of the Ford Mustang V8 Coupe (below).