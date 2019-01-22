Something to look forward to: After years of pushing LCD tech to its furthest extent, Apple is ready to begin the switch over to OLED panels for all iPhones. Longer battery life, more vivid colors, and wider viewing angles will be coming to all future iPhones as a result, not just the most expensive models.

Apple launched the iPhone X as its first phone with an OLED display years after competitors had already made the switch. Having now pushed the limits of what LCD panels can achieve, Apple is about to turn towards a future where all iPhones use OLED displays beginning in 2020.

A new report from the Wall Street Journal indicates that the move could be because Apple is interested in more design options. The basic design of the iPhone has not been changed all that much within the past few revisions. Switching over to more versatile OLED panels could allow for Apple's bending technique used at the bottom of the iPhone X for minimization of bezels to be brought down the more affordable iPhone models.

"Apple is likely to drop LCD displays altogether in its 2020 iPhone lineup in favor of organic light-emitting diode displays that allow for more flexible handset design." —WSJ

The key factor that helps verify this report is that one of Apple's LCD supplies is seeking financial support. Japan Display is looking for investors to help revamp its business once Apple drops all purchases of LCD panels. The major overhaul for the display company would not be happening if Apple were still planning to use LCD displays.

New premium models could be almost perfectly bezel-less phones once the facial recognition and camera hardware contained within the notch is dealt with. Apple might opt to go with the hole-punch style cutout for some of the hardware present, but maybe Apple will come up with a new solution that is not yet apparent. Using OLED panels on all phones will open up new possibilities without creating too large of a divide between various models.