Why it matters: While Steam might be top dog in the world of digital games, that isn’t the only thing you’ll find on the platform. Valve also offered videos, including Hollywood blockbusters and documentaries, but that part of its service is coming to an end.

In a recent post, Valve announced it is undergoing a “refocus” that will see the Video section of the Steam store being retired. Over the coming weeks, non-gaming videos will be removed and will no longer be available for users to purchase. Any movies or videos previously bought on the platform will still be watchable.

“For the past few years, we have worked on expanding Steam beyond games and software by building a video platform that supports paid and free video content. In reviewing what Steam users actually watch, it became clear we should focus our effort on offering content that is either directly related to gaming or, is accessory content for games or software sold on Steam,” explained the firm.

Not all videos are going away, though, but those that remain will only be found on the associated game or software store pages, or through search, user tags, and recommendations.

Along with Valve’s hardware (Steam controller/Link) products, non-gaming videos were another part of Steam that sat along its enormous library of titles, though it’s unlikely that the platform was many people’s first choice when it came to buying movies.

While we don’t know what prompted this move, the Epic Games Store is likely to have had some influence on the decision. It still lags behind Steam in most areas, including user numbers and features, but after securing exclusives such as the excellent Metro Exodus and The Division 2, it appears that Valve is focusing more on its gamer customers.