In brief: For those of us who fantasise about the dream PC we’ll buy as soon as our lottery numbers come up, here’s an option to consider: the OrionX2 from OverclockersUK. It costs the equivalent of just over $43,000, or around 20 high-end gaming PCs.

43 grand is, of course, an awful lot of money for a computer, but this isn’t your everyday PC. Designed by overclocking champion Ian “8Pack” Parry, the OrionX2 is actually two overclocked systems packed into one case, making it a workstation/gaming machine combo.

The primary system is comprised of an ASUS Rampage VI Extreme Omega Edition E-ATX motherboard and an 18 core/ 36 thread Intel Core i9-7980XE processor overclocked to a minimum of 4.6GHz.

Graphics are provided by the world’s most powerful desktop GPU: the $2,499 Titan RTX. Buyers can choose to have either three of them running independently or two of the cards connected by NV-Link. It also comes with 128GB of RAM clocked at 3200MHz, two 2TB Intel 970 Evo M.2 NVMe SSDs, and a 14TB Seagate Ironwolf Pro HDD.

Even the secondary system is the stuff of gamers’ dreams. It features an ASUS ROG Strix Z390I Gaming Mini-ITX motherboard and an Intel Core i7-9700K overclocked to 5.0GHz. There’s another Titan RTX card for some 4K gaming, along with 16GB of RAM, two more 2TB Samsung 970 Evo M.2 NVMe SSDs in RAID 0, and another 14TB Seagate Ironwolf Pro HDD.

With all those high-end components receiving the 8Pack overclocking treatment, a special liquid cooling system was required. It’s made up of three independent loops (with custom acrylic pass-through plates), seven reservoirs, three pumps, and 5 meters of hard piping. In total, the system contains 8 liters of coolant.

Everything is housed in a modified Phanteks Enthoo Elite case and powered by a 2000W PSU. All it needs now is pairing with some $2000 Asus or Acer 4K/HDR/144Hz G-Sync monitors.

Check out the full specs at OverclockersUK’s website.