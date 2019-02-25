Something to look forward to: Resident Evil, Resident Evil 0 and Resident Evil 4 have been around for years but their launch on the Switch is significant as it affords a rare opportunity to play them on the go. Similarly, if you missed them the first time around, you'll soon have the opportunity for redemption.

Capcom late last year announced that three popular Resident Evil games were headed to the Nintendo Switch sometime in 2019. On Monday, we learned more about those pending releases including firm launch dates.

Capcom on Twitter said that Resident Evil, Resident Evil 0 and Resident Evil 4 will debut on the Nintendo Switch eShop on May 21. Pre-orders will open on February 28, we’re told.

Resident Evil 0, 1, and 4 are coming to Nintendo Switch eShop on May 21!



Play all three masterpieces anywhere, such as:

- On trains

- During mansion tours

- Across the European countryside



Pre-orders start on Feb 28! pic.twitter.com/BCzatyoUhU — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) February 25, 2019



Far from a spring chicken, the original Resident Evil is nearly 23 years old at this point. Resident Evil 0 dropped in 2002 for the GameCube while Resident Evil 4 took things in a different direction on the Game Cube in 2005.

Resident Evil has been in the news a lot lately. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard took the franchise in an exciting new direction. Last month’s remake of the game’s second installment for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC was also well received, no doubt boosting anticipation for Netflix’s upcoming Resident Evil series.