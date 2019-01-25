Something to look forward to: Following its decision to turn The Witcher into a TV series, Netflix is bringing another video game franchise to its library: Resident Evil. Constantin Film, the studio behind the six Paul W. S. Anderson-directed movies, is said to be working with the streaming service to develop the project.

In the world of mostly terrible video game movies, a couple of the Resident Evils aren’t too bad—I remember enjoying the first one when it came out, and the most recent entry wasn't bad, though Metacritic disagrees. But after earning a total of $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office, they’re the most successful series of movies based on a video game to date.

With Constantin Film involved, it seems the TV show will be closer to the films that the games, which is a bit of a shame, and Milla Jovovich's involvement is very unlikely. Deadline reports that it will delve deeper into the inner workings of the Umbrella Corporation. We’ll also see more of the post-T-virus-outbreak world.

Resident Evil is seeing quite a revival right now. After the games started to go downhill, 2017’s Resi 7 switched the view to first-person and breathed new life into the franchise. Additionally, today sees the release of the Resident Evil 2 remake, which has earned rave reviews and is being called one of the best-ever games in the series.

Constantin Film is also said to be looking at rebooting the movie version of Resident Evil. Whether that will still happen now there are plans for a TV show is unclear.

While we don’t know when to expect the Resident Evil TV series, the Henry Cavill-starring The Witcher is set to arrive on Netflix this year.