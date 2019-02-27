In brief: We already know that Nvidia could be looking to fill out their low-end GTX 1600-series GPU line-up with two new cards: the GTX 1660 and 1650. Now, a new report may have given us information on the cards' pricing and release dates.

It seems Nvidia understands that the prices of their newest RTX-series GPUs put the cards a bit out of reach for the average gamer - the recently-launched Turing-based GTX 1660 Ti is evidence of that.

Though the card lacks the DLSS and real-time ray tracing features that its RTX cousins have, it makes up for those lost features with a significantly-reduced $279 price tag.

However, the 1660 Ti alone may not be enough for Nvidia. Recent rumors suggest the company is working on two more 1600-series cards with similarly stripped-down feature sets: the GTX 1660 and 1650.

Courtesy of a report from DigiTimes, the official prices and release dates for those cards may have just been revealed. "Industry sources" have reportedly informed the outlet that the GTX 1660 will cost $229 with a March 15 launch date, and the 1650 will release on April 30 at $179.

Nvidia hasn't commented on these rumors yet, so it may be wise to take them with a grain of salt. Still, we won't have to wait long to find out how accurate they are - March and April are just around the corner, and Nvidia might unveil the GPUs shortly before their launch dates to build hype.