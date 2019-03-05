Something to look forward to: It’s been a few months since Microsoft confirmed it was working on a new version of Edge built on Chromium. Now, we’ve finally got our first look at the new browser, codenamed Anaheim, giving us an idea of the progress that’s been made.

Neowin published screenshots of an internal developer build of Anaheim, which currently looks like a mix of Edge and Chrome. It has many of the same elements as the world’s most popular web browser, including the favorites star and profile image.

There are also screen grabs of the new extensions store, which can be accessed from a shortcut and features several updated add-ons transferred from the Chrome Web Store. Additionally, Chrome extensions can be installed directly from Chrome's store by enabling a new settings toggle.

As this is a Microsoft product, the Bing search engine is integrated into the new browser, and there’s a personalized news feed at the bottom that’s powered by Microsoft News. It’s noted that you can customize the feed based on your preferences.

While it does look a lot like Chrome right now, the interface will almost certainly go through a number of changes before the final version rolls out to the public.

No word on when we might see the final version, but the Dev and Canary builds are receiving weekly and daily updates, respectively. If you want to take part in future public testing, you can sign up here.