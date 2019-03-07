Amazon has been ramping up their physical retail efforts lately. The company is reportedly planning to open up dozens of grocery stores throughout the US, and it's already launched several cash and cashier-free "Go" stores.

Unfortunately, one state may have just thrown a wrench into Amazon's plans, if only slightly. As reported by The Morning Call, Philadelphia governor Tom Wolf has recently approved a bill that effectively bans the operation of cash-free retail stores (with a handful of exceptions).

It should be noted that while the state has not banned cashier-free shops, this law still directly affects Amazon and its Go stores because all payments are processed digitally - there aren't any employees to hand your money to. Amazon has reportedly requested an exemption to this law, but we're not sure if they've had any luck so far.

There are obviously arguments to be made against or in favor of these new rules.

On the one hand, cash transactions are significantly more private than their digital counterparts. Fewer third-party companies can monitor your purchases, and having change in your pocket can be handy from time to time.

On the other hand, some may argue that a cashier-free, cash-less society is the way of the future, and laws like this simply stall progress.

Regardless of your personal feelings on the subject, Philadelphia's latest law will go into effect on July 1.