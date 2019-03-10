Highly anticipated: Google is expected to announce its gaming console at the Game Developers Conference on March 19th. A new patent filed last year and published in January 2019, offers what could be a first look at Google designed hardware. Little else is known about hardware specifications, but the console has been likened to a "Netflix of games" powered by Chromecast and Project Stream technology.

Google has a mysterious announcement to make at GDC 2019, and we're speculating that announcement will regard their rumored Project Yeti console, the hardware that is expected to accompany Google's "Netflix of games" streaming service powered by Chromecast and Project Stream technology.

A patent has surfaced that offers a glimpse as to what Google's controller design could look like. The patent has a January 31, 2019 publication date, and uses line drawings to outline what is mostly pretty standard fare for a console controller. The controller offers the traditional D-pad, thumb sticks, four primary buttons, and four trigger buttons. Additionally, there's a menu button, a home button, a Google button, and a microphone button.

The Reps Twitter account posted a tweet showing off renders of the controller. The renders appear to be the ones from Yanko Design, and may or may not be indicative of the final product.

The patent also details a notification system built into the controller, that could permit a "seamless activation of a game or other application on a host device from a game controller." The notification system could also alert users to changes in player scores, a chat message, or an invitation.

A device and method are disclosed for a game controller that provides notifications for a game invitation, a chat message, an indication that a user's high score has been beaten, or the like. The notification may be provided by an audio and/or visual cue on the game controller. The game controller, in an implementation, may be utilized to activate one or more host devices (e.g., a television monitor, a tablet, a smartphone, etc.) if the user presses an action button on the controller or accepts the notification.

This year's GDC kicks off March 19th in San Fransisco, CA. It won't be long until we learn all there needs to know about Google's entry into the gaming industry.