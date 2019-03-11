In brief: Apple's next standard iPad reportedly won't carry a drastic redesign, which for those that don't like change, is great news. Rumored to stick around in 2019 is the legacy 3.5mm audio jack and Apple's original biometric authentication system, Touch ID.

A new wave of Apple iPads is expected from Cupertino later this month including a new standard iPad and an iPad mini. Rumors touched on the latter last month and now, we’re hearing more about the former.

Japanese publication Macotakara (via 9to5Mac) recently reported that Apple’s 7th generation iPad will retain two familiar features – the 3.5mm headphone jack and Touch ID. These “legacy” features have gone away on the higher-end iPad Pro in favor of wireless audio and Face ID, respectively, to help reduce the overall thickness of the device and its bezels.

By keeping these two features, Apple will likely be able to retain the same – or a very similar – chassis design as before. It may even be possible that your old case will still fit the new iPad.

Apple could announce the new hardware, as well as the long-rumored AirPower charging mat and updated AirPods, later this month. Some believe it’ll happen at the same time Apple announces its premium news and video streaming subscription services while others think Apple will keep the announcements separate as to not cannibalize each other. Either way, we should learn more later this month if everything goes according to plan.

Image courtesy Framesira via Shutterstock