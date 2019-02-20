Samsung isn’t waiting until Mobile World Congress kicks off to share its next Galaxy phones. The new Galaxy S10 is set to debut today, in more than one variant that should include the standard S10 and Plus versions as well as a 'Lite' revision rumored to be called the Galaxy S10E, meant to compete with the iPhone XR. Samsung will also likely showcase a 5G version of the S10 to be released at a later date.

Previous leaks have suggested the Galaxy S10 will arrive with up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage alongside Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 SoC and more cameras. Pricing could climb higher than ever before, at least for the top models, however they should know better and see what Apple is going through before jumping into that kind of strategy.

Samsung is almost guaranteed to announce its new foldable smartphone as well. Tentatively dubbed the Galaxy Fold, the handset will utilize the Infinity Flex Display technology first teased last November. There’s a lot riding on the success of early foldable phones. If done right, it could indeed be the next major innovation in the smartphone industry.

We'll be following all the announcements as they take place and publish our take on the phones in TechSpot's frontpage news coverage. You can also watch Samsung Unpacked event livestream above. The event starts 2PM ET (New York), 11AM PT (San Francisco), 7PM GMT (London), 6AM+1 DST (Melbourne).