The big picture: Disney appears to be bringing back the Lucasfilm Games label. The studio formerly owned by George Lucas was shuttered in the early 1990s. Recent job postings from Disney’s career board would seem to indicate the brand may be making a comeback.

There are currently six pages worth of listings for Lucasfilm games on the Disney jobs board. It appears it is looking for a full staff from producers on down. Positions indicate it will be releasing games on various platforms including VR, PC, consoles, and mobile. There are no hints on what titles the studio might have planned, but it is fair to assume it will consist of projects that fall under the Lucasfilm IP, maybe even Star Wars titles.

The revival’s timing is interesting considering Star Wars games are currently being produced exclusively by EA. The games producer has seemingly struggled with the franchise from the beginning. So Disney may be building the infrastructure of Lucasfilm Games to take over SW game development once the contract ends. While that is speculation, it is not that far-fetched.

Since penning the 10-year deal with Disney back in 2013, EA has only produced two Star Wars titles — Battlefront 1 and 2 — the second of which, while commercially successful, was rejected by fans for its pay-to-win mechanics and overly grindy progression system. A third title, which was supposed to be an open-world Star Wars game, has been repeatedly shuffled around various EA studios and subsequently canceled. Respawn’s “Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order” is due out this year, but we’ll have to see if that one can redeem the franchise.

Speculation aside, Disney CEO Bob Iger recently said that the relationship between the two companies is “good.” However, having a good working relationship does not necessarily mean that The Mouse will want to continue it after the contract expires. In fact, Disney has recently been pulling back all its Marvel movie IPs to bring their productions to its own studios. It seems likely that it might be preparing to do the same for Star Wars properties.