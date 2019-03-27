Few RPG franchises are as well-loved as the Divinity series. Developer Larian Studios kicked off the franchise back in 2002 with "Divine Divinity," an isometric RPG similar in style to the old Baldur's Gate games.

Though that game is still considered a classic to this day, Larian's talent as a development studio has grown quite a bit in the years since it launched.

Indeed, the title the studio is best-known for now is arguably the much newer Divinity Original Sin 2; a well-received strategy-RPG hybrid game with a heavy emphasis on sandbox-level player freedom.

Fans of Original Sin 2 will be pleased to hear that it's getting a follow-up of sorts in the form of Divinity: Fallen Heroes, a solo or cooperative "tactical RPG." It should be noted that this game is not Divinity Original Sin 3.

Fans of Original Sin 2 will be pleased to hear that it's getting a follow-up of sorts in the form of Divinity: Fallen Heroes, a solo or cooperative "tactical RPG."

Though there are plenty of RPG elements, and you will be able to play as the same characters that you could in Original Sin 2, the tactical side of things is being emphasized much more this time around.

Instead of exploring several semi-open-world hubs as you did in Original Sin 2, you'll be playing 60 different "missions," and commanding actual units (in addition to your hero characters).

From what we can tell, the combat system in Fallen Heroes appears to be similar to Original Sin 1 and 2, so it should be familiar for franchise veterans. That said, it will also be getting some important upgrades that may carry over into the next big RPG Larian launches - whenever that happens.

We don't know when Fallen Heroes is set to launch, nor do we know how much it will cost, but we'll keep you updated as we learn more about the game.