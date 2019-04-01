WTF?! Finding something to play shouldn't be all that hard for Antonio Romero Monteiro considering he owns more than 20,000 games spanning consoles from the second to eighth generation. If you've played it or even heard of it, odds are, he has it.

The Guinness World Record for the largest collection of video games was recently awarded to a Texas man whose collection is so extensive, it took officials eight days to count.

Antonio Romero Monteiro of Richmond has amassed a staggering collection consisting of 20,139 titles, or nearly twice as many as 2014 record holder Michael Thomasson had before selling his haul for more than $750,000 at auction.

Monteiro’s collection includes complete North American libraries for the PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PSP, Xbox, Xbox 360, Wii, Wii U, Game Cube and Dreamcast as well as games for more obscure consoles like the TurboGrafx-16, 3DO, Neo Geo Pocket, the Sega Pico and the Atari Lynx, just to name a few.

Monteiro also owns more than 100 consoles, allowing him to play each and every game in his library.

The floor-to-ceiling collection seemingly goes on forever and is filled with rarities like the Multi-Purpose Arcade Combat Simulator made exclusively for the US military. Curiously enough, Monteiro said his absolute favorite game is Castlevania IV which he described as “a masterpiece.”