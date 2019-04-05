The Assassin's Creed series is easily one of the longest-running modern video game franchises, right up there with the likes of Call of Duty and Battlefield. It gets yearly (or bi-yearly) sequels, each of which takes players to a different time period and a different part of the world as they sneak, steal, and fight their way to victory.

Due to this wide range of settings, fans of Ubisoft's epic franchise are always speculating about where the next game might take place. This time around, it seems we may not have to speculate at all: as Kotaku reports, the next title will likely take place during the age of the Vikings.

This information first came to light when a Division 2 player known as 'JorRaptor' discovered a series of unusual posters in the game's Potomac Event Center. The posters contain various depictions of a Norse warrior wielding what appears to be a spear in one hand, and the "Apple of Eden" in his other hand.

The Apple of Eden, for the unaware, is a powerful relic in the Assassin's Creed franchise. It grants the wielder untold powers, and many of the games in the series center around the player trying to ensure the artifact doesn't fall into the wrong hands.

These posters alone wouldn't be firm confirmation that a Viking-focused Assassin's Creed title is on the way. For all we know, they could've just been cheeky Easter eggs.

However, Kotaku has determined independently from "two sources familiar with the game" that the next Assassin's Creed entry (apparently codenamed "Kingdom") will indeed take players to the Viking Age, a period of time that ran between 793 and 1066 AD in Europe.

Unfortunately, that's about all we know. We don't know if the player themselves will take on the mantle of a Viking (though it seems likely), and we don't know what any of the game's mechanics will be. However, E3 2019 is just around the corner, so perhaps we'll see a gameplay reveal of Kingdom in June.