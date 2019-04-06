Why it matters: Super Mario Maker inside LittleBigPlanet 3 appears limited to the original NES assets and the physics aren’t all that great, but that is beside the point. The fact that someone conceived the idea and made it a reality is beyond impressive.

World 1-1 of Super Mario Bros. is arguably the most iconic level in video game history. It’s been played by millions – likely even billions – of people since its debut on the Nintendo Entertainment System well over 30 years ago. Now thanks to the creativity of one dedicated gamer, you can experience Mario in a whole new way.

In celebration of Mar10 Day and Nintendo announcing Super Mario Maker 2, a gamer by the name of Claptrap9 decided to build a working version of Super Mario Maker inside LittleBigPlanet 3.

Claptrap9 described it as a demo of Super Mario Maker. “If you've never played the game before and you're thinking about getting the sequel, then I'd recommend playing this lvl to see what you think of the game!”

LittleBigPlanet series creator Media Molecule’s next project, the ambitious Dreams, is due out in Early Access this spring. Given what we’ve seen from the creative community thus far, I personally can’t wait to see what people conceive with this full-fledged sandbox.

Super Mario Maker 2 arrives on the Switch in June.