Walt Disney Studios on Wednesday published a new trailer for Jon Favreau’s remake of the 1994 classic animated film The Lion King. This time around, Disney is relying on photorealistic computer animation for the visuals and I must say, it’s some of the most beautiful and believable CGI work ever witnessed.

The trailer is currently the #2 trending video on YouTube with over 1.5 million views as of writing.

Perhaps the only criticism one could find in the trailer, as spied over on Gizmodo, is the seeming lack of emotion on some of the characters’ faces. This was likely done on purpose – maybe Disney believed having heavy expressions would make it feel too over-the-top or cartoony, or maybe we just aren’t getting a full representation in the trailer. Either way, we’ll reserve final judgment until after seeing the full film.

The Lion King hits theaters on July 19, 2019.

