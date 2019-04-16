Something to look forward to: Capcom is throwing its name into the retro gaming hardware hat with a new plug-and-play fight stick that comes pre-loaded with 16 classic arcade games. This isn’t the perfunctory effort that likely comes to mind when discussing other controllers with pre-loaded games. Capcom is doing it right.

The Capcom Home Arcade features a pair of competition-class Sanwa JLF-TP-8YT sticks with 8-way GT-Y directional gates and OBSF buttons. As you can see, this is a two-player board on a base shaped like Capcom’s logo. It’s powered by USB and connects to your TV via HDMI. There’s even built-in Wi-Fi to support global leaderboards.

The 16 pre-installed games, meanwhile, are from the original Capcom CPS1 and CPS2 arcade ROMs, and include:

  • 1944: The Loop Master
  • Alien vs Predator
  • Armored Warriors
  • Capcom Sports Club
  • Captain Commando
  • Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness
  • Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors
  • Eco Fighters
  • Final Fight
  • Ghouls n Ghosts
  • Giga Wing
  • Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting
  • Mega Man: The Power Battle
  • Progear
  • Strider
  • Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Capcom is a familiar passenger on the nostalgia express, having previously released limited edition cartridge versions of Street Fighter 2, Mega Man X and Mega Man 2.

Pre-orders are now being accepted for the Home Arcade in the UK priced at 229.99 euros (roughly $260) ahead of an October 25 launch. Details for the North American version are coming soon, we’re told.

