Something to look forward to: Capcom is throwing its name into the retro gaming hardware hat with a new plug-and-play fight stick that comes pre-loaded with 16 classic arcade games. This isn’t the perfunctory effort that likely comes to mind when discussing other controllers with pre-loaded games. Capcom is doing it right.

The Capcom Home Arcade features a pair of competition-class Sanwa JLF-TP-8YT sticks with 8-way GT-Y directional gates and OBSF buttons. As you can see, this is a two-player board on a base shaped like Capcom’s logo. It’s powered by USB and connects to your TV via HDMI. There’s even built-in Wi-Fi to support global leaderboards.

The 16 pre-installed games, meanwhile, are from the original Capcom CPS1 and CPS2 arcade ROMs, and include:

1944: The Loop Master

Alien vs Predator

Armored Warriors

Capcom Sports Club

Captain Commando

Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness

Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors

Eco Fighters

Final Fight

Ghouls n Ghosts

Giga Wing

Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting

Mega Man: The Power Battle

Progear

Strider

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Capcom is a familiar passenger on the nostalgia express, having previously released limited edition cartridge versions of Street Fighter 2, Mega Man X and Mega Man 2.

Pre-orders are now being accepted for the Home Arcade in the UK priced at 229.99 euros (roughly $260) ahead of an October 25 launch. Details for the North American version are coming soon, we’re told.