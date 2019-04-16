Capcom's Home Arcade is a plug-and-play stick with 16 pre-installed classics
More love for retro gamersBy Shawn Knight
Something to look forward to: Capcom is throwing its name into the retro gaming hardware hat with a new plug-and-play fight stick that comes pre-loaded with 16 classic arcade games. This isn’t the perfunctory effort that likely comes to mind when discussing other controllers with pre-loaded games. Capcom is doing it right.
The Capcom Home Arcade features a pair of competition-class Sanwa JLF-TP-8YT sticks with 8-way GT-Y directional gates and OBSF buttons. As you can see, this is a two-player board on a base shaped like Capcom’s logo. It’s powered by USB and connects to your TV via HDMI. There’s even built-in Wi-Fi to support global leaderboards.
The 16 pre-installed games, meanwhile, are from the original Capcom CPS1 and CPS2 arcade ROMs, and include:
- 1944: The Loop Master
- Alien vs Predator
- Armored Warriors
- Capcom Sports Club
- Captain Commando
- Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness
- Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors
- Eco Fighters
- Final Fight
- Ghouls n Ghosts
- Giga Wing
- Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting
- Mega Man: The Power Battle
- Progear
- Strider
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
Capcom is a familiar passenger on the nostalgia express, having previously released limited edition cartridge versions of Street Fighter 2, Mega Man X and Mega Man 2.
Pre-orders are now being accepted for the Home Arcade in the UK priced at 229.99 euros (roughly $260) ahead of an October 25 launch. Details for the North American version are coming soon, we’re told.