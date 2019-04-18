In brief: Amazon and Google in a surprise announcement have agreed to put their differences in the streaming video space behind them. Well, mostly. YouTube will soon be available on select Amazon devices and Prime Video will be coming to Chromecast devices. It's not an all-encompassing agreement (YouTube is still absent on Echo Show devices, for example) but it's certainly a step in the right direction.

The two tech giants in a joint press release on Thursday announced that in the coming months, the official YouTube app will launch on Amazon Fire TV devices and Fire Edition smart TVs. What’s more, the Prime Video app is coming to Chromecast and devices with Chromecast built in.

Later this year, YouTube TV and YouTube Kids will also come to Fire TV and Prime Video will be made available to other Android TV device partners.

Notably, there was no mention of bringing YouTube to the Echo Show nor did the two say anything about YouTube coming to Amazon’s Fire tablets. The latter isn’t a major concern, however, as YouTube can already be accessed through the tablet’s browser.

Amazon and Google’s feud dates back to at least 2015 when Amazon halted sales of media streaming devices that didn’t support Prime Video. Google in 2017 pulled the ability for Echo Show devices to stream YouTube videos. After a bit more back-and-forth, Amazon allowed previously banned devices like Apple TV and Chromecast back onto its virtual shelves.

