Something to look forward to: AMD’s fan favorite Ryzen 2200G and 2400G have sat on the market for over a year now, and it’s high time that they’re updated to the 12nm Zen+ architecture that the rest of Ryzen has been using for months. According to a Chinese leaker who was able to get his hands on a whopping eight units, that could be as soon as May 27.

Restaurant worker Lóuzhǔ revealed his haul on the Chiphell forums a couple of days ago, where he posted two photos (below) as evidence. He didn’t explain how he got his hands on the chips, so be skeptical. He claims to be saving some of the details of the chips until he can benchmark them in a few days, but he confirms that they will release the same day as Lisa Su’s Computex keynote, May 27.

In related and more reliable news, serial leaker Apisak has revealed the specs of a Ryzen 3200G engineering sample, which are also believed accurate by other leakers like Momomo. Compared to the 2200G, the 3200G features a 3% base clock increase, a 5% boost clock increase, and a massive 25% GPU clock increase. It keeps the same four core four thread configuration.

Rumors propagated by reliable leakers on Twitter and tech forums suggest that the 3200G will maintain the same 512 GPU shaders as the 2200G, and the same $99 price tag as well. The 3400G meanwhile employs a four core, eight thread configuration, a 4.1 GHz boost clock and the same 704 shader count on the GPU. These specs are far from confirmed, however.

2200G 2400G 3200G 3400G Cores/Threads 4/4 4/8 4/4 4/8 Base Clock 3.5 GHz 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz ? Boost Clock 3.7 GHz 3.9 GHz 3.9 GHz 4.1 GHz GPU 512 @ 1000 MHz 704 @ 1250 MHz 512 @ 1250 MHz 704 @ ? Launch Price $99 $169 $99 ?

When we benchmarked the 2200G and 2400G back in February last year, we found that the 2400G was on average ~15% faster than the 2200G. Based on the specs, the 3200G should fall somewhere in the middle beating the 2200G by 10%. It’s unclear how the 3400G will perform, but it’s only a matter of weeks until Computex when we will almost certainly find out.