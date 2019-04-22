What just happened? A wave of Turing-based GTX 1650 graphics cards from manufacturing partners like Asus, Gigabyte and MSI is just around the corner and thanks to a recent leak from VideoCardz, we’re getting an early look at some members of the new family.

The Asus GTX 1650 ROG Strix OC features a twin fan configuration with LED lighting. The dual-slot card will come overclocked out of the box and requires additional power courtesy of a 6-pin connector. It’ll pack two HDMI ports and two DisplayPort connections.

The Asus GTX 1650 Dual OC and Phoenix OC are smaller variants with dual and single fan configurations, respectively. They’ll offer DVI-D, HDMI and DP connections and notably, won’t require external power.

The Gigabyte GTX 1650 Gaming OC is Gigabyte’s top-of-the-line offering, complete with custom PCB, a dual-fan (with WindForce) cooling solution and RGB lighting. It’ll pack three HDMI ports and a single DisplayPort connector.

Gigabyte’s GTX 1650 WindForce OC appears to be virtually identical to the Gaming OC but without the RGB lighting. The GTX 1650 Mini ITX OC, meanwhile, slims it down with just a single cooling fan, fewer display connectors (three total) and a boost clock of 1,680MHz.

MSI’s GTX 1650 Gaming X packs the company’s Twin Frozr 7 cooler with dual fans. Like some of the other cards, it also needs additional juice from a 6-pin connector.

MSI also has two smaller cards in the GTX 1650 Aero ITX OC and the GTX 1650 Ventus XS OC, with single and dual-fan cooling solutions, respectively. Neither will require external power.