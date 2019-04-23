Something to look forward to: Last year’s OnePlus 6T handset was lauded as an excellent phone at a great price. The successor—the OnePlus 7—will soon launch, and with it comes a second model: the OnePlus 7 Pro. According to company CEO Pete Lau, this Pro device will be 5G enabled and feature a display that will “redefine fast and smooth.”

In an interview with The Verge, Lau explained that the OnePlus 7 Pro’s screen was "super-smooth and very crisp." While he never went into specific details, it’s believed the phone will come with a 90Hz refresh rate. That's faster than the 60Hz panels found on the majority of Android phones—though Asus’ ROG phones also have 90Hz refresh rates—but it's not as fast as Razer’s 120Hz handsets.

Excited to share the next product from OnePlus will unleash a new era of Fast and Smooth. Especially Smooth! Smooth is more challenging than Fast - a true test of hardware and software.



The new product is just beautiful - I can't wait for you to see it! ✨ pic.twitter.com/yPU9sEbeIv — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) April 17, 2019

The OnePlus 7 Pro is also set to become the company’s first 5G-enabled handset, but the company acknowledges that the technology’s use is still limited so it isn’t boasting about these capabilities too much.

Additionally, the flagship will be OnePlus’ first triple camera phone. It’s also said to feature a bezel-less display with curved edges and a pop-up selfie cam.

All these advanced features have added to the development cost of the OnePlus 7 Pro—the screen alone is triple the price of a standard display—which means we can expect it to be the most expensive phone the company has released. It’ll be interesting to see if fans are willing to pay the sort of prices seen in flagships from Samsung and Apple, especially as OnePlus is known for its wallet-friendly offerings.

Later today, OnePlus will be revealing news of its launch event, which is expected to take place on May 14.