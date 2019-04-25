Why it matters: Aside from the packaging and IHS markings, however, it doesn’t appear as though the chip itself will differ from the standard Ryzen 7 2700X. Those hoping for binned chips with higher thresholds appear to be out of luck although until AMD officially announces it, anything is possible.

Advanced Micro Devices will observe its 50th birthday on May 1, 2019. In celebration of the golden jubilee, the chipmaker is launching special 50th anniversary editions of some of its products including a Ryzen 7 2700X CPU.

VideoCardz managed to get their hands on some leaked photos of the processor and its packaging. As you can see, the 50th anniversary Ryzen 7 2700X features the laser etched signature of AMD CEO Lisa Su as well as the AMD 50 logo. It also comes packaged in a special black and gold retail box.

AMD launched the Ryzen 7 2700X on April 19, 2018. Built on a 12nm process, it features a base clock of 3.7GHz, a boost clock of 4.3GHz and a TDP of 105 watts.

The new chip, along with a special edition Radeon VII graphics card and perhaps some other hardware, will reportedly be announced on April 29 – likely in limited quantities.