Looking ahead: Valve has confirmed that its Steam Machine will support AMD's FSR 4 upscaling technology. In an interview with Digital Foundry, SteamOS developer Pierre-Loup Griffais said there is no official release timeline yet, but hinted that it could roll out "on the same schedule (as the Windows release)."

Screenshots posted on X by YouTuber and XR analyst Brad Lynch appear to show that Valve is already testing support for FSR 4.1 upscaling in the Proton Experimental build for SteamOS. According to a SteamDB entry dated June 22, AMD has added FSR 4.1.1 INT8 DLL files to Steam, suggesting the company is working with Valve to bring its latest upscaling technology to SteamOS devices.

– Brad Lynch (@SadlyItsBradley) June 22, 2026

Valve has since deleted the manifest from the Proton Experimental depot, suggesting the update was pushed out earlier than intended. However, a Redditor who managed to download the DLL before it was removed claims this version of FSR works even on RDNA 3.5 hardware. They added that the DLL includes a new INT8 version of FSR 4.1.1 and can be used with OptiScaler to upgrade games from FSR 3.

Screenshots shared by Redditor AthleteDependent926 appear to show FSR 4.1 working on at least three Radeon GPUs across multiple RDNA generations. The new DLL reportedly delivers smooth gameplay on the RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7800 XT and RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 890M, but on the RDNA 2-based 6900 XT, it still exhibits the same shimmering and ghosting issues seen in the older DLL.

Valve may have confirmed FSR 4 for Steam Machine, but AMD has not yet officially confirmed FSR 4.1 support for Proton. However, earlier today, the company released the Adrenalin 26.6.2 WHQL driver, adding support for FSR 4.1 on all RDNA 3-based GPUs, including the Radeon RX 7000 series. The move expands support for AMD's latest upscaling technology to more than 300 games.

According to AMD's Jack Huynh, the company is also developing "lightweight machine learning models" to bring FSR 4.1 to RDNA 3 APUs. The announcement will be welcome news for RDNA 3 APU users, who were previously unsure whether FSR 4.1 would work on integrated graphics solutions in budget systems.

– Jack Huynh (@jackhuynh) June 22, 2026

AMD also plans to extend FSR 4.1 support to RDNA 2 GPUs next year, as it continues optimizing its AI models to run on older graphics hardware without dedicated AI accelerators. There is no exact rollout timeline yet, but RDNA 2 users are likely to appreciate AMD's decision to bring its latest upscaling technology to hardware that is several years old.