A hot potato: The Galaxy Fold saga has taken another turn. Not only has Samsung delayed the release of the foldable handset to prevent another Note 7-style catastrophe, but it also seems the firm doesn’t want anyone delving too deeply into the device. Following iFixit’s teardown earlier this week that exposed some of the Fold’s flaws, Samsung requested that the publication remove the article—which it agreed to.

After several positive early impression, things started to go wrong for Samsung when tech journos’ review units began breaking. The company said it was canceling the release—meant to take place today—and recalling all the review models.

Despite all this, iFixit managed to get its hands on a Galaxy Fold and perform one of its famous teardowns on the phone. The site highlighted several design flaws, the main one being a 7mm gap in the bezel where the two sides meet that allows debris to enter under the display and damage it. The phone scored a poor repairability score of 2.

Samsung, apparently, wasn’t happy about its $2,000 phone's shortcomings being exposed and requested the teardown be removed. It made the request through the iFixit partner who provided the device, and the publication has acquiesced out of respect for this partner. iFixit emphasized that it was under no obligation, legal or otherwise, to remove the teardown.

“But out of respect for this partner, whom we consider an ally in making devices more repairable, we are choosing to withdraw our story until we can purchase a Galaxy Fold at retail,” iFixit wrote.

Samsung has tried to remove unflattering content relating to one of its devices in the past. Back in October 2016 at the height of the Note 7 saga, the company issued a DMCA claim against YouTube videos of a GTA V mod where the handset was used as a sticky bomb.