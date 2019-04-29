What just happened? The last few years have seen a rise in a certain type of handset: gaming-focused phones. While Asus and Razer are two of the most recognized names in this field, Chinese firm Nubia also makes these devices. Now, it has released its latest gaming phone: the Red Magic 3.

Like Xiaomi’s Black Shark gaming phone, the Red Magic 3 comes with a liquid cooling system. But in addition to using a copper heat pipe, Nubia's device also has a built-in cooling fan. The company claims the setup increases heat transfer “by 500%.”

Unlike its Red Magic Mars predecessor, the Red Magic 3 boasts some flagship specs. Gone is the Snapdragon 845, replaced with a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 855. It also features a 5,000mAh battery with up to 27W quick charge, a 48MP f/1.7 single-lens rear camera (Sony IMX586 sensor), and a 16MP f/2.0 selfie cam.

The phone comes with up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 6.65-inch FHD+ ultra-widescreen display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR support. You also get front-facing speakers that provide DTS:X and other 3D sounds, triple-mic noise cancellation, customizable RGB lighting, and Android 9.0.

That cooling fan runs at 14,000 rpm, has an IP55 rating, lives in its own isolated chamber, and is good for 30,000 hours of continuous use. Additionally, the Red Magic 3 can record in 8K and has a 1,920 fps slow-mo mode, though we don’t know the resolution.

Another feature it has in common with its predecessors are the mappable, touch-sensitive shoulder triggers. It also supports “4G+” connectivity and there are a couple of accessories that connect to its rear pins: a 5G radio add-on and an E-Sports dock that adds USB-C charging, a 3.5mm audio jack, and support for an Ethernet cable.

Mobile game fans can use the Red Magic Game Space 2.0 switch on the side of the phone to enable a gaming mode, which turns on the RGB lighting and launches a gaming dashboard, where you can monitor temperatures, control the fan speed, and record in-game videos.

The Red Magic 3 launches in China on May 3 at 2,899 yuan, or about $430, for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage version. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option goes for 4,299 yuan ($640). It's scheduled to be released in the US, Canada, the UK, and Europe later in May. Local pricing has not yet been announced.