Interesting: Today Sony posted a two-hour documentary on YouTube (or below) on the making of God of War called “Raising Kratos.” Developers go in depth describing the five-year development process.

Cory Barlog’s reimagining of Kratos in 2018’s God of War was unquestionably a masterpiece. He and his team took a beloved hero — nay — an entire franchise, and flipped it on its head. They essentially turned Kratos from a Greek god into a Norse hero, something that is not easy to do without having fans lose the collective minds.

Fortunately for the team and Sony, they pulled it off and won a truckload of awards in the process. It was my second favorite game of 2018 edged out slightly by Red Dead Redemption 2 and only because it seemed too short for me.