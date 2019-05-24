Why it matters: Even though they almost always ended up disappointing people, studios continue to make movies based on video games. But an upcoming film could buck the trend. Why? Because it’s already part of a wildly successful movie franchise, and it’s based on one of the best RPGs of all time: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

According to Buzzfeed, the movie is being penned by Avatar, Alita: Battle Angel, and Shutter Island writer Laeta Kalogridis for Lucasfilm. The report claims the script is nearing completion and would be the first “of a potential KOTOR trilogy.”

Bioware’s KOTOR, which was first released in 2003, is still hailed as one of the best Star Wars games ever made. It’s set nearly 4,000 years before the movies and features memorable characters such as the murderous Hunter-Killer droid, HK-47.

A second KOTOR title was released at the end of 2004, leading to many arguments over which game is better, there’s also the Star Wars: The Old Republic MMO that came out in 2011, which sees its next expansion, Onslaught, released in September.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said “We are developing something to look at," when asked about a KOTOR movie in April. “ Right now I have no idea where things might fall,” she added.

#Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy talked to us about the future of #StarWars – including a Knights of the Old Republic movie and female filmmakers taking the helm, as well as Palpatine’s surprise return in the trailer for @StarWars #EpisodeIX pic.twitter.com/HCjEhdlRv7 — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) April 16, 2019

There should be plenty of Star Wars content to keep fans happy in the coming years. The Mandalorian and a Rogue One prequel series are both coming to Disney+. There are also the three untitled movies set for release in 2022, 2024, and 2026, at least one of which will involve Game of Thrones writers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.