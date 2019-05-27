Something to look forward to: Navi details were not a sure thing at Computex, but we did receive a good teaser and hints on what to expect. The upcoming 7nm Radeon RX 5700 series will be gaming-first graphics cards featuring high-speed GDDR6 memory and support for the PCIe 4.0 interface.

Although it was Ryzen 3000 and Zen 2 taking the center stage at AMD's Computex 2019 keynote, CEO Lisa Su was generous enough to reveal new details about their next generation GPU.

AMD is debuting a new "RDNA" gaming-first architecture with the Radeon RX 5700 optimized for performance per clock and high clock speeds. AMD is calling RDNA the "future of gaming" as it will power upcoming 7nm Radeon RX 5700 graphics cards, Sony's next generation Playstation, and possibly Google's Stadia cloud gaming platform. On the PC, RX 5700 cards will feature high-speed GDDR6 memory and support for the PCIe 4.0 interface.

Introducing the world’s first “Navi” gaming GPU family based on the all new RDNA gaming architecture: the AMD Radeon RX 5700 series. Learn more from #COMPUTEX2019: https://t.co/xwexmdDMin pic.twitter.com/rY2dAsq52l — AMD (@AMD) May 27, 2019

In terms of more concrete performance claims, AMD says Radeon RX 5700 cards will offer 25% better performance per clock per core and 50% better power efficiency than AMD’s current-generation Vega GPUs.

During the keynote, AMD showcased a "RX 5700 series" graphics card tested against Nvidia's RTX 2070 card running Strange Brigade -- a title favorable to AMD graphics cards -- with the Radeon taking the lead by around ~10% (on an AMD controlled test, of course).

AMD Radeon RX 5700 graphics cards are set for release this July with finalized details on pricing and more expected to be revealed at the AMD E3 event on June 10.