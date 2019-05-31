A hot potato: I’ve never personally been a huge fan of zombies but the community as a whole has seemingly reacted positively to the game mode. It’ll be interesting to see how gamers respond to the mode being excluded from the 2019 Call of Duty entry. Will it elicit the same sort of feedback that last year's title got for not having a single-player campaign?

Infinity Ward is going full-on realistic with its Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot, and I’m not just talking about the graphical experience.

In an interview with PlayStation Lifestyle, Infinity Ward Design Director Jacob Minkoff revealed that Modern Warfare won’t have a zombies mode.

When asked about the unified narrative and progression across Modern Warfare games and how that differs from the Black Ops series, Minkoff said the latter is able to feature more “out there” types of gameplay because they focus on more of the stylized, graphic novel, superhero experience.

“But for us, we’re trying to create an authentic, realistic feeling world. We don’t have the flexibility to do something like put zombies in the game. That would compromise the feeling of playing in a world that feels realistic and authentic and relative to today’s conflicts and things we face,” Minkoff said.

Zombies were first introduced in the Treyarch-developed Call of Duty: World at War way back in 2008. Although zombies have appeared in a handful of CoD games since that time from Sledgehammer and Infinity Ward, they’ve primarily been favored by Treyarch.